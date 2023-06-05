Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 0.7% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,494,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,572,000 after purchasing an additional 353,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,461,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,043,000 after acquiring an additional 141,921 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

Shares of CME traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.57. The company had a trading volume of 470,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,497. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.07 and a 200-day moving average of $180.88. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

