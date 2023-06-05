Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 861,435 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

EOG traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.37. The company had a trading volume of 705,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.99. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

