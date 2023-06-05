Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.02. 66,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,001. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

