Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,849 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

