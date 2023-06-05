Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,849. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $211.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,794. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 560.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

