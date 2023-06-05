Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of AGEN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. 8,366,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $603.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 264.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

