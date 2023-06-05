Reviewing SCWorx (WORX) and Its Competitors

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.82 SCWorx Competitors $4.35 billion $127.89 million 18.67

SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 160 839 1867 53 2.62

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SCWorx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.29%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -131.19% -41.96% -20.37%

Risk and Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

