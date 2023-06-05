Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.17. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.17.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.
Further Reading
