Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.17. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.