Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 5th (AAL, AUTO, AZN, CEL, DOCS, DXRX, ENOG, EPAM, FLTR, FSZ)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.50 to $17.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 630 ($7.79) price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.60) price target on the stock.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 175 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on the stock.

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,215 ($15.01) price target on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,330 ($28.79) price target on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) was given a C$0.30 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$86.00 to C$93.00.

Aegis started coverage on shares of Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.50.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.50.

