Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 5th (AAL, AUTO, AZN, CEL, DOCS, DXRX, ENOG, EPAM, FLTR, FSZ)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 5th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.50 to $17.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 630 ($7.79) price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.60) price target on the stock.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 175 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on the stock.

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,215 ($15.01) price target on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,330 ($28.79) price target on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) was given a C$0.30 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$86.00 to C$93.00.

Aegis started coverage on shares of Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.50.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.50.

