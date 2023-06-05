Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $88.07 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $88.07 million and approximately $517,014.17 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015720 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,098.59 or 1.00016940 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08759026 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $584,256.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

