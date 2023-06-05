Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,075,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,716,000 after buying an additional 58,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $749.54. 157,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,083. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $782.33 and a 200 day moving average of $757.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

