Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $60.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

About Reading International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.