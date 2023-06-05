Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $60.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
