Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Raised by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 290,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,228. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

