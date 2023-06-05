Raymond James Boosts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$11.75

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.