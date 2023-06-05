Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Given New GBX 2,050 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($25.95) to GBX 2,050 ($25.33) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RTBBF. Berenberg Bank lowered Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Investec downgraded Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.10) to GBX 2,050 ($25.33) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,050.00.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTBBF remained flat at $20.35 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

