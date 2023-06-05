Radio Caca Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.42 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008945 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

