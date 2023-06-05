Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 5.6% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 1,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.