Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.39.

XM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $3,032,582.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,629,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 11,984 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $214,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 755,879 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,007,248 shares in the company, valued at $89,629,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,702 shares of company stock worth $9,678,566 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.73. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

