Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $202.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.54 and its 200 day moving average is $189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.11 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $748,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,025,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,248. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 327.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

