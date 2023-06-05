Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTG. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

PSTG stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,142.05, a PEG ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

