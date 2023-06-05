Providence First Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Providence First Trust Co cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.3% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.11. 218,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.