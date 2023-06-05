Providence First Trust Co Has $8.46 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $98.25. 2,354,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

