Providence First Trust Co Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,885. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.