Providence First Trust Co Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.8% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $111.46. 158,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

