Providence First Trust Co Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.51. 7,097,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,835,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

