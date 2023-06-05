Prostatis Group LLC Buys Shares of 51,995 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 691,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,613. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $96.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

