ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.41

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 17880207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
- Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
- Is Expedia the Best Bargain in the Travel Bookings Segment?
- Here’s What Driving the 125% YTD Gains for Upstart Holdings Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.