ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.41

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 17880207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

