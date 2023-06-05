ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.18

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 764130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.