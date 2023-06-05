PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Trading Down 4.1%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.37 and last traded at $70.37. Approximately 15,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 116,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSMT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,551.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,201 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after buying an additional 148,758 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,780,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

