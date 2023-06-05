Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) vs. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAR) Financial Comparison

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) and Aura FAT Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Aura FAT Projects Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Aura FAT Projects Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aura FAT Projects Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Prenetics Global and Aura FAT Projects Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 695.45%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Aura FAT Projects Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prenetics Global and Aura FAT Projects Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million 0.44 -$190.45 million ($5.32) -0.17 Aura FAT Projects Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prenetics Global.

Summary

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition beats Prenetics Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

