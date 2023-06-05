Premier Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,292. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

