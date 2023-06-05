Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $132.61. 1,467,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.