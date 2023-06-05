Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 4,055 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,073,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $741,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,208 shares of company stock valued at $50,178,577. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $392.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,092,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,666,711. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.20. The company has a market capitalization of $969.20 billion, a PE ratio of 204.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.