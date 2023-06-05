Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 291.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises about 1.0% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.79. 1,376,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,633. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

