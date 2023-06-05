Premier Asset Management LLC Has $649,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after acquiring an additional 522,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,835,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $72.29. 1,784,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.