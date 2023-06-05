Premier Asset Management LLC Has $374,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,037,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.31. 213,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,888. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

