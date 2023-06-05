Premier Asset Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $803.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,998. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.15. The company has a market capitalization of $334.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

