Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,930 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage comprises 2.1% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 396,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,801 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 248,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 148,291 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.64. 2,139,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.05, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

