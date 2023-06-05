Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.02. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $8.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Praxis Precision Medicines

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 35,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,617.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 612.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,496,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,286,224 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 904,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.