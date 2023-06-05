Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.25.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of PRAX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.02. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $8.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 612.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,496,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,286,224 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 904,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
