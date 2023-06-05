Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.02. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $8.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 35,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,617.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 612.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,496,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,286,224 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 904,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Articles

