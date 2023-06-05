Polymath (POLY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $568,310.05

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $121.09 million and approximately $568,310.05 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00346302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013393 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13482322 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $452,156.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.