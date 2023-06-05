Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.27. The stock had a trading volume of 171,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,689. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

