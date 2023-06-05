Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 474 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.16. 3,019,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

