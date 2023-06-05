Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.21. 1,964,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,814. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

