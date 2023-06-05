Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 2,625 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $51.76.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

