Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.52. 2,281,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $426.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

