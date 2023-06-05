Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $814,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.30. 14,353,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,683,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

