Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.32. 7,006,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,761,930. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.