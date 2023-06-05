Piper Sandler Downgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Neutral

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

Shares of EPAM traded down $56.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.25. 2,475,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,165. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

