Piper Sandler Downgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Neutral

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.
EPAM Systems Trading Down 21.7 %
Shares of EPAM traded down $56.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.25. 2,475,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,165. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.29.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
