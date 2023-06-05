Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) vs. System1 (NYSE:SST) Head to Head Comparison

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and System1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.80 billion 5.73 -$96.05 million ($0.45) -52.16 System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A

System1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -10.58% -4.83% -4.11% System1 N/A -24.79% -11.06%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Pinterest and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinterest and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 12 10 0 2.45 System1 1 0 2 0 2.33

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. System1 has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 103.20%. Given System1’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Pinterest.

Summary

Pinterest beats System1 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

