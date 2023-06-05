PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 420371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.
PGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,348,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,458,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,804.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $633,725. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.45.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.