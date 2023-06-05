PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 420371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

In other news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,348,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,458,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,804.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $633,725. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

